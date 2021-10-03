CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bremond, TX

Bremond events calendar

Bremond Updates
Bremond Updates
 6 days ago

(BREMOND, TX) Bremond has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bremond:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcbi0_0cFqL9dH00

First Baptist Church of Marlin

Marlin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 309 Coleman St, Marlin, TX

Come join The McNeills and FBC Marlin for a morning of worship through song and testimony! The service starts at 11:00 and is open to everyone! A love offering will be taken.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXzLj_0cFqL9dH00

Market Steer & Pen of 2 Validation

Groesbeck, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1823 TX-164 East, Groesbeck, TX

2022 LCFA Validation for Steers and First Validation for Pen of 2.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJWyo_0cFqL9dH00

Limestone Region 1 Championships

Groesbeck, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 922 N Tyus St, Groesbeck, TX

Limestone Region 1 Championships is on Facebook. To connect with Limestone Region 1 Championships, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTYQr_0cFqL9dH00

1st Sunday Church Service at Ben Hur Bar

Groesbeck, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Ben Hur, Groesbeck, TX

Church service starts at 11:00 AM, Meal served after service, donations are welcome to help pay for food.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0Vz8_0cFqL9dH00

Hunters Moon Main Street Moon Fest - "Antlers, Top Hats & Tiaras" Wine Ale & Spirit Stroll

Calvert, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Hunters Moon Main Street Moon-Fest "Antlers, Top Hats & Tiaras" - Wine, Ale & Spirit Stroll October 16, 2021; 2-7pm 2021 Tickets on Sale Soon! Tickets are limited and non-refundable. $30 General...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlin, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Bremond, TX
City
Groesbeck, TX
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ale#Sun Oct 10#Mcneills#Tx Church
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Bremond Updates

Bremond Updates

Bremond, TX
20
Followers
262
Post
903
Views
ABOUT

With Bremond Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy