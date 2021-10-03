Bremond events calendar

(BREMOND, TX) Bremond has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bremond:

First Baptist Church of Marlin Marlin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 309 Coleman St, Marlin, TX

Come join The McNeills and FBC Marlin for a morning of worship through song and testimony! The service starts at 11:00 and is open to everyone! A love offering will be taken.

Market Steer & Pen of 2 Validation Groesbeck, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1823 TX-164 East, Groesbeck, TX

2022 LCFA Validation for Steers and First Validation for Pen of 2.

Limestone Region 1 Championships Groesbeck, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 922 N Tyus St, Groesbeck, TX

Limestone Region 1 Championships is on Facebook. To connect with Limestone Region 1 Championships, join Facebook today.

1st Sunday Church Service at Ben Hur Bar Groesbeck, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Ben Hur, Groesbeck, TX

Church service starts at 11:00 AM, Meal served after service, donations are welcome to help pay for food.

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Hunters Moon Main Street Moon-Fest "Antlers, Top Hats & Tiaras" - Wine, Ale & Spirit Stroll October 16, 2021; 2-7pm 2021 Tickets on Sale Soon! Tickets are limited and non-refundable. $30 General...