Bremond events calendar
(BREMOND, TX) Bremond has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bremond:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 309 Coleman St, Marlin, TX
Come join The McNeills and FBC Marlin for a morning of worship through song and testimony! The service starts at 11:00 and is open to everyone! A love offering will be taken.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 1823 TX-164 East, Groesbeck, TX
2022 LCFA Validation for Steers and First Validation for Pen of 2.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 922 N Tyus St, Groesbeck, TX
Limestone Region 1 Championships is on Facebook. To connect with Limestone Region 1 Championships, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: Ben Hur, Groesbeck, TX
Church service starts at 11:00 AM, Meal served after service, donations are welcome to help pay for food.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Hunters Moon Main Street Moon-Fest "Antlers, Top Hats & Tiaras" - Wine, Ale & Spirit Stroll October 16, 2021; 2-7pm 2021 Tickets on Sale Soon! Tickets are limited and non-refundable. $30 General...
