Lincoln, KS

Coming soon: Lincoln events

Lincoln Bulletin
Lincoln Bulletin
 6 days ago

(LINCOLN, KS) Lincoln is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lincoln area:

Hell Creek 100

Sylvan Grove, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3 State Park Road, Sylvan Grove, KS

THE HELL CREEK 100, 100k, and 20 mile Presented by Ultraverse Supplements and Hays Nutrition Date: Saturday October 2, 2021 Distances: 20 mile, 100k, and 100 miles GPX data available Start times –...

Ellsworth Invitational

Ellsworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 2nd St, Ellsworth, KS

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Ellsworth Invitational, hosted by AccuData Timing Service LLC in Ellsworth KS. Starting Tuesday, October 5th.

Spray Paint an Undersea World!

Minneapolis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Minneapolis, KS

You’ve seen it done at fairs and other attractions, now come to learn the techniques yourself! This intro class will teach basic design and use of spray paint effects to give you the edge on...

Barn Quilt Class

Lincoln, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Join us for a fall barn quilt paint class! All Supplies and instruction provided to complete your choice of pumpkin or leaf barn quilt! Snacks and Refreshments will be provided Class $40 (2' x 2...

Dream Big Forum at NCK Technical College

Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3033 US-24, Beloit, KS

What are your dreams for Mitchell County? Solomon Valley Community Foundation wants to know! We've just launched a brand new initiative called Dream Big and we're offering $50,000 to help make...

Lincoln Bulletin

Lincoln Bulletin

Lincoln, KS
ABOUT

With Lincoln Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

