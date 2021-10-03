Damariscotta events calendar

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Live events are lining up on the Damariscotta calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Damariscotta:

October Coffee with Chloe at Cupacity! Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 133 Main St, Damariscotta, ME

Join Sen. Chloe Maxmin for October's Coffee with Chloe on Sunday October 3rd from 3-4pm at Cupacity in Damariscotta! We'll meet outside if the weather is nice. This is your monthly space to get...

ME Craft Weekend at Watershed Ceramics Newcastle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 19 Brick Hill Rd, Newcastle, ME

We’re excited to welcome you to Watershed’s beautiful campus for Maine Craft Weekend for a tour of our brand new Windgate Studio, a kiln opening and art sale, artist talks, and a collaborative...

Better Breathers Club Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 35 Miles St, Damariscotta, ME

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their caregivers. Learn better ways to cope with...

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:15 PM

Address: 2 Theater St, Damariscotta, ME

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose...

Mindfulness 101(Lincoln County School Educators only) - Session 1 Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 24 Miles, Center St, Damariscotta, ME

The Coulombe Center for Health Improvement is partnering with Erica Marcus, MAT, Certified Mindful Schools Instructor, to offer an Introduction to Mindfulness class to help Lincoln County teachers...