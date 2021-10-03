CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Damariscotta, ME

Damariscotta events calendar

Damariscotta News Flash
Damariscotta News Flash
 6 days ago

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Live events are lining up on the Damariscotta calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Damariscotta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhEXU_0cFqL7rp00

October Coffee with Chloe at Cupacity!

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 133 Main St, Damariscotta, ME

Join Sen. Chloe Maxmin for October's Coffee with Chloe on Sunday October 3rd from 3-4pm at Cupacity in Damariscotta! We'll meet outside if the weather is nice. This is your monthly space to get...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHWbI_0cFqL7rp00

ME Craft Weekend at Watershed Ceramics

Newcastle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 19 Brick Hill Rd, Newcastle, ME

We’re excited to welcome you to Watershed’s beautiful campus for Maine Craft Weekend for a tour of our brand new Windgate Studio, a kiln opening and art sale, artist talks, and a collaborative...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkVxB_0cFqL7rp00

Better Breathers Club

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 35 Miles St, Damariscotta, ME

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their caregivers. Learn better ways to cope with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAapB_0cFqL7rp00

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13)

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:15 PM

Address: 2 Theater St, Damariscotta, ME

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qsd1S_0cFqL7rp00

Mindfulness 101(Lincoln County School Educators only) - Session 1

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 24 Miles, Center St, Damariscotta, ME

The Coulombe Center for Health Improvement is partnering with Erica Marcus, MAT, Certified Mindful Schools Instructor, to offer an Introduction to Mindfulness class to help Lincoln County teachers...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Damariscotta, ME
Damariscotta, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bakker
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Damariscotta News Flash

Damariscotta News Flash

Damariscotta, ME
22
Followers
279
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Damariscotta News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy