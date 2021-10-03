CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo, NM

Live events coming up in Navajo

 6 days ago

(NAVAJO, NM) Live events are coming to Navajo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Navajo:

Gallup Mission Trip — Calvary Lubbock

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

One of the partnerships we are most proud of here at Calvary is the one we have with Native believers on the Navajo Nation in western New Mexico. We have had the opportunity to build and repair...

Monster Mash Dash & Wellness Fair

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1109 Susan Ave, Gallup, NM

The Community Pantry Monster Mash Dash is on Saturday October 23, 2021.

Prayer Time

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 222 Boulder Dr, Gallup, NM

Join us as we share praises and petitions with one another and lift our congregation up in prayer. Contact: Pastor John 505-722-5114

Fall Ball Classic Youth Clinic

Fort Defiance, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Navajo Route 12, Fort Defiance, AZ 86504

Arizona Preps is hosting a youth basketball clinic before the Fall Ball Showcase. 2 sessions 3rd-5th grade and 6th-8th grade.

6th Annual Fall Job Fair

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1300 W Maloney Ave A, Gallup, NM

This year's 6th Annual Job Fair is in collaboration with Rio West Mall and NM Workforce Connection. Employers from the surrounding area including mall stores will be in attendance looking to hire...

IN THIS ARTICLE
