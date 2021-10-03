Seeley Lake events coming soon

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) Live events are coming to Seeley Lake.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seeley Lake:

Western Montana Dirt Derby Greenough, MT

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 38689 MT-200, Greenough, MT

Date October 30-31, 2021 Race Western Montana Dirt Derby Location Lubrecht Experimental Forest, Greenough, MT, United States Organizers Bitterroot Mushers Organizor's Website...

Community Firewood Day — Swan Valley Connections Condon, MT

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6887 MT-83, Condon, MT

Join us for our annual Community Firewood Day! We’ll be splitting, delivering, and stacking for a full list of people in need in the community. If you’d like to volunteer to cut, split, haul, or...

Old Fashioned Forest Service Christmas Missoula, MT

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 6305 U.S. Highway 10 West, Missoula, MT 59808

Free admission. Free horse drawn carriage rides, campfire, family activities, hot drinks, music, Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl and Santa!

Full Moon Yoga at Kettle House in Bonner Bonner, MT

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 605 Cold Smoke Ave, Bonner-West Riverside, MT 59823

A FLOW TO ALIGN US ALL WITH THE FULL MOON

Kiss The Ground Happy Hour Missoula, MT

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 216 West Main Street, Missoula, MT 59802

Come enjoy a screening of the new documentary, Kiss The Ground, followed by a happy hour with a full bar and food from Biga Pizza