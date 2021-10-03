Live events coming up in Ennis

(ENNIS, MT) Ennis is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ennis:

New Product Expo Gallatin Gateway, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 145 Mill Street, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730

New Product Expo with dōTERRA the Adōde Home Products, Oils, and more. Special Guest Speaker Presidential Diamond Peggy Smith

5th Annual Haunted Peaks Halloween Festival Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 33 Lone Peak Dr, Big Sky, MT

Halloween 2021 Events In Big Sky. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Big Sky Attractions, Halloween Horror Nights and more. Find out...

Dismantling the Power of Addiction: A Message of Hope and Healing Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1794 East Baxter Lane, Bozeman, MT 59718

Understanding the entrapment that addictions create and mapping the steps to let loose healing from their secrets.

Historic Walking Tour of Gallatin Gateway Gallatin Gateway, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Mill St, Gallatin Gateway, MT

Save the date! October 10, 2021, 2-4pm. Volunteers will be hosting a free walking tour of historic Gallatin Gateway. A map will be available for purchase and other goodies will be provided to...

City of Bozeman Public Table Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4001 Renova Lane, Bozeman, MT 59718

Take a seat at the table with Dani Hess from the City of Bozeman!