Edgewood events calendar

(EDGEWOOD, IA) Edgewood is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Edgewood area:

Cub Scout Open House Join Night: Earlville Earlville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Be Prepared. Not just a motto, it's a promise. The Cub Scout program is where your family will discover adventure and meet other families with like-minded values! Your child will not only have the...

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (Pfizer Vaccine. No Appointment Needed) Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 709 W Main St, Manchester, IA

Delaware County Public Health will be holding a Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, October 6th from 1-4PM in the Regional Medical Center Veterans Education Education Center, located on...

2 Person 8 Inch Cup Ryder Cup 18 Holes Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2266 185th Ave, Manchester, IA

11:00 AM Shotgun Start $40.00 per person (includes skins) $400.00 to winners

Healthiest State 11th Annual Walk Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 709 W Main St, Manchester, IA

The Healthiest State 11th Annual Walk, presented by Delta Dental of Iowa, asks Iowans to walk for 30 minutes. Regional Medical Center is joining the effort on October 6th. The walk is open to...

Twilight Mammograms Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 709 W Main St, Manchester, IA

RMC Radiology will be hosting “Twilight Mammograms'' on Tuesday, October 12th from 4:30 - 7:00PM. This special event is designed for women who are: - Due or past due for their yearly mammogram ...