Freeman, SD

Freeman calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(FREEMAN, SD) Freeman is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Freeman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gggwk_0cFqL2SC00

Darryl Worley in Concert

Parker, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 335 W 1st St, Parker, SD

This event is sponsored by the Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt. Our Organization is raising money to be given away to local charities in the local Sioux Empire Area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMtSs_0cFqL2SC00

Renodis Annual Pheasant Hunt 2021

Alexandria, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 25840 422nd Ave, Alexandria, SD

Join us for the 9th Annual Renodis Pheasant Hunt! Oct. 28th – 29th, 2021 Event Location: Granite Springs Lodge This highly anticipated event offers some great outdoor time on the South Dakota plains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aopoi_0cFqL2SC00

FALL FIREARMS AUCTION!

Wakonda, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Wednesday ​October 6th, 10:00 a.m. Located: Girard Auction Facilities, Wakonda, SD Consignments of additional Construction & ​Farm Equipment are being accepted! Bernie & Ruth Steffen, Owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3Ou8_0cFqL2SC00

Family Storytime

Emery, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Stimulate early learning with books, rhymes, music and movement at this drop-in program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phrMV_0cFqL2SC00

Fall-O-Ween Festival 2021

Centerville, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Centerville is once again making plans to hold the Fall-O-Ween event in October! Its shaping up to be a great downtown fall festival with a little something for everyone and for all ages...

