Hoyt Lakes, MN

Hoyt Lakes calendar: Coming events

Hoyt Lakes Daily
 6 days ago

(HOYT LAKES, MN) Hoyt Lakes has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoyt Lakes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cf9En_0cFqL1ZT00

Virginia Market Square Farmers Market

Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: On Silver Lake at Kline-Cuppoletti Park Building, 111 S 9th Ave W, Virginia, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 10, 2021 - October 28, 2021 Thursday, 2:30pm - 6:00pm Location: Intersection of S 9th Avenue West and Chestnut Street in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Srfjb_0cFqL1ZT00

Mn Department VFW 100th Anniversary Statewide Tour

Hoyt Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:45 PM

Address: 112 Kensington Dr, Hoyt Lakes, MN

Our State Officers will be stopping by at VFW Post 8144 in Hoyt Lakes, MN as part of their 100th anniversary statewide tour. We will have food, fellowship, and fun! Everyone is welcome to attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKDyz_0cFqL1ZT00

Graveside service

Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Here is Donald J Ritacco’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 20, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Donald J Ritacco (Aurora, Minnesota...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJvxg_0cFqL1ZT00

Whole Community Planning for a Disaster

Virginia, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Address: 7823 Minnesota 135, Virginia, MN 55792

When a disaster strikes, people from the whole community will be impacted by the incident; the whole community can also be actively involved

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVxwW_0cFqL1ZT00

Blitzen Bar Crawl 2021

Virginia, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: Chestnut Street, Virginia, MN 55792

No matter what holidays you celebrate, join us on November 20th for our holiday kickoff at the BLITZEN BAR CRAWL AND UGLY SWEATER CONTEST!

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes, MN
