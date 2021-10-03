CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, OR

Live events Glendale — what’s coming up

Glendale Digest
Glendale Digest
 6 days ago

(GLENDALE, OR) Glendale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGZM4_0cFqL0gk00

JUSTIN SAYNE, SUBTRACTUS, T.H.C.

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 225 SE H St, Grants Pass, OR

JUSTIN SAYNE heads up this night of rap and rock and roll. SUBTRACTUS and T.H.C. round out the bill with more heavy music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dG17m_0cFqL0gk00

Colorful Pumpkins

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:15 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:15 PM

Come paint these pumpkins on wood with us and have some fun. All supplies included. No experience necessary-we got that part covered :) Wood will come pre sanded and stained ready for your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djQ72_0cFqL0gk00

2021 Halloween Spooktacular

Canyonville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

Saturday, October 30 7:00PM $25 Umpqua Grand Ballroom Buy Now Halloween Spooktacular Dance Party & $10K Costume Contest. Saturday, October 30. Doors open at 7:00PM. General Admission Tickets $25...

21st Annual Tea and Fashion Show

Canyonville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

Douglas County Cancer Services will be hosting the 21st annual "Fired up for the Cause," Tea and Fashion Show on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Seven Feathers Casino Resort. Douglas County Cancer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BolKW_0cFqL0gk00

Decolonizing the Rogue River: A Leadership Experience — Awkward Angler

Merlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

History did not start at 1800. For thousands of years before colonization, the Rogue River Valley had other Indigenous names by the Indigenous Tolowa and Takelma people that stewarded its shores...

#Live Events#Rock And Roll#Dance Party#Casino#Se H St#Grants Pass#T H C#Sun Oct 10#The Indigenous Tolowa#Takelma
ABOUT

With Glendale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

