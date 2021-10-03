Duncan events calendar
(DUNCAN, AZ) Live events are coming to Duncan.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Duncan area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Address: N Stadium Ave, Thatcher, AZ 85552
Join the Eastern Arizona College Chamber Orchestra for a musical journey through the Animal Kingdom.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1651 W. Discovery Park Blvd., Safford, AZ 85546
Help the Safford Lions Club support treatment of individuals in our community with mental heath issues.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 380 Frisco Ave, Clifton, AZ
Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Free tent camping at the RV Park on the night of the 7th for overnight camping.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
