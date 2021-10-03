Duncan events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan Times
Duncan Times
 6 days ago

(DUNCAN, AZ) Live events are coming to Duncan.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Duncan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omePU_0cFqKzkz00

21st Annual Harvest Festival

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

21st Annual Harvest Festival is on Facebook. To connect with 21st Annual Harvest Festival, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SH40t_0cFqKzkz00

Starlight Strings - Animal Kingdom

Thatcher, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: N Stadium Ave, Thatcher, AZ 85552

Join the Eastern Arizona College Chamber Orchestra for a musical journey through the Animal Kingdom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUINn_0cFqKzkz00

Safford Lions 5K and 10K Fun Run for Mental Health Awareness

Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1651 W. Discovery Park Blvd., Safford, AZ 85546

Help the Safford Lions Club support treatment of individuals in our community with mental heath issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2w9t_0cFqKzkz00

American Legion Veterans Parade

Clifton, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 380 Frisco Ave, Clifton, AZ

Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Free tent camping at the RV Park on the night of the 7th for overnight camping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AM6ox_0cFqKzkz00

85543

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 85543? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Duncan Times

Duncan Times

Duncan, AZ
