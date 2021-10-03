Red Rock events calendar

(RED ROCK, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Red Rock calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Rock:

Jimmy Buffett Tribute Adventures in Parrotdise Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 4949 W Heritage Club Blvd, Marana, AZ

Jimmy Buffett: Adventures in Parrotdise He has marketed his love of beaches, bars, boats, and ballads into a billion-dollar business. He has sold more albums and filled more concert venues than...

Courage Rising (Social Distanced) - Team Hike Picacho, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 15520 Picacho Peak Rd, Picacho, AZ

Join us on Saturday, October 9 at 7:30AM to take on Picacho Peak at Picacho State Park. Hunter Trail to Picacho Peak is a 2.7 mile out and back trail located in Scottsdale with 2,030 ft of...

A Night with Dr. Todd Linaman Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Dr. Linaman is a highly sought after marriage and family therapist with his office right here in Tucson! To close out our first series on marriage and relationships we are hosting a very special Q...

Tumbleweed Inn Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3802 W Frontier St, Eloy, AZ

The Highway Outlaws will be at The Tumbleweed Inn, in Eloy Arizona to play some of the best dance music in the valley, hits from The Mavericks, Dwight, George Strait, and many more, including...

Marana Fall Festival Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 12375 N Heritage Park Dr, Marana, AZ

Enjoy a fall evening on the farm with animals, kids activities, live music, games, and much more. Visit https://www.maranaaz.gov/town-calendar/2021/10/16/marana-fall-festival for the official...