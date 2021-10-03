CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Rock, AZ

Red Rock events calendar

Red Rock News Beat
Red Rock News Beat
 6 days ago

(RED ROCK, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Red Rock calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Rock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5MpZ_0cFqKxzX00

Jimmy Buffett Tribute Adventures in Parrotdise

Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 4949 W Heritage Club Blvd, Marana, AZ

Jimmy Buffett: Adventures in Parrotdise He has marketed his love of beaches, bars, boats, and ballads into a billion-dollar business. He has sold more albums and filled more concert venues than...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41odhx_0cFqKxzX00

Courage Rising (Social Distanced) - Team Hike

Picacho, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 15520 Picacho Peak Rd, Picacho, AZ

Join us on Saturday, October 9 at 7:30AM to take on Picacho Peak at Picacho State Park. Hunter Trail to Picacho Peak is a 2.7 mile out and back trail located in Scottsdale with 2,030 ft of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZDRN_0cFqKxzX00

A Night with Dr. Todd Linaman

Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Dr. Linaman is a highly sought after marriage and family therapist with his office right here in Tucson! To close out our first series on marriage and relationships we are hosting a very special Q...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuDXL_0cFqKxzX00

Tumbleweed Inn

Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3802 W Frontier St, Eloy, AZ

The Highway Outlaws will be at The Tumbleweed Inn, in Eloy Arizona to play some of the best dance music in the valley, hits from The Mavericks, Dwight, George Strait, and many more, including...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076Cx5_0cFqKxzX00

Marana Fall Festival

Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 12375 N Heritage Park Dr, Marana, AZ

Enjoy a fall evening on the farm with animals, kids activities, live music, games, and much more. Visit https://www.maranaaz.gov/town-calendar/2021/10/16/marana-fall-festival for the official...

Comments / 0

Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock, AZ
24
Followers
267
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Red Rock News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

