Crosbyton calendar: Coming events
These events are coming up in the Crosbyton area:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1922 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX
Season: Open Year Round Hours: MondayFriday: 9:00AM5:00PM Saturday Sunday: 11:00AM3:00PM Location:123 Main Street
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1300 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX
Styx draws from over four decades of chart hits, joyous singalongs and hard-driving deep cuts. The six men comprising Styx have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM
Address: 318 S Avenue F, Post, TX
Old Mill Trade Days- junk, fun, food, entertainment, art and more!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
The Slaton (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Compass Academy (Odessa, TX) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 1501 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX
Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theater Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30PM Michael W. Smith has always blurred genre lines, but his most successful album ever, Worship, released in 2001...
