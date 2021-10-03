CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crosbyton, TX

Crosbyton calendar: Coming events

Crosbyton News Beat
Crosbyton News Beat
 6 days ago

(CROSBYTON, TX) Crosbyton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crosbyton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Gg2X_0cFqKw6o00

Covenant/Apple Country Farmers Market

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1922 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX

Season: Open Year Round Hours: MondayFriday: 9:00AM5:00PM Saturday Sunday: 11:00AM3:00PM Location:123 Main Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLEPS_0cFqKw6o00

STYX

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1300 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX

Styx draws from over four decades of chart hits, joyous singalongs and hard-driving deep cuts. The six men comprising Styx have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5hKj_0cFqKw6o00

Old Mill Trade Days

Post, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 318 S Avenue F, Post, TX

Old Mill Trade Days- junk, fun, food, entertainment, art and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAk7u_0cFqKw6o00

Compass Academy Varsity Football @ Slaton

Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Slaton (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Compass Academy (Odessa, TX) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrTdh_0cFqKw6o00

Michael W Smith - Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1501 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theater Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30PM ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Michael W. Smith has always blurred genre lines, but his most successful album ever, Worship, released in 2001...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Slaton, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Crosbyton, TX
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx Old Mill Trade#Compass Academy
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Crosbyton News Beat

Crosbyton News Beat

Crosbyton, TX
17
Followers
255
Post
999
Views
ABOUT

With Crosbyton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy