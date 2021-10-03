Crosbyton calendar: Coming events

(CROSBYTON, TX) Crosbyton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crosbyton area:

Covenant/Apple Country Farmers Market Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1922 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX

Season: Open Year Round Hours: MondayFriday: 9:00AM5:00PM Saturday Sunday: 11:00AM3:00PM Location:123 Main Street

STYX Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1300 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX

Styx draws from over four decades of chart hits, joyous singalongs and hard-driving deep cuts. The six men comprising Styx have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and...

Old Mill Trade Days Post, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 318 S Avenue F, Post, TX

Old Mill Trade Days- junk, fun, food, entertainment, art and more!

Compass Academy Varsity Football @ Slaton Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Slaton (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Compass Academy (Odessa, TX) on Friday, September 17 @ 7p.

Michael W Smith - Lubbock, TX Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1501 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theater Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30PM ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Michael W. Smith has always blurred genre lines, but his most successful album ever, Worship, released in 2001...