Gualala, CA

Gualala calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(GUALALA, CA) Live events are coming to Gualala.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gualala area:

Flynn Creek Circus

Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 17700 Boonville Rd, Boonville, CA

ANDERSON VALLEY BREWING COMPANY - BOONVILLE UNDER THE BIG TOP CANOPY High caliber acrobats, powerful imagery and original storyline, 'Fairytale' is daring, edgy and hilarious. This year's story...

Brush Paintings Inspired by Nature

Point Arena, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 284 Main St, Point Arena, CA

The October opening reception at the Coast Highway Art Collective in Point Arena features the works of local artist, Andrea Allen, Chinese Brush artist, and …\n

Fall Renewal Yoga Retreat 2021

Manchester, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Rancheria Rd, Manchester, CA

Fall is a time of reflection and renewal. Its a time to go inward and reconnect with yourself and your inner source of healing. Join me in this weekend get-away retreat at Oz Farms - an...

FALL CLEAN UP DAY

Hopland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

It will soon be time for the fall clean up - and there is plenty to do! We hope to have the dead trees removed by this time, so be prepared for raking and the like and thank you

InVision Retreat

Gualala, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Calling all Wise Women/ Earth Keepers!! Your VOICE - your VISON - your LOVE- your WISDOM is needed. Join a counsel of wise women gathering together to integrate, imagine, and weave a new world...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gualala, CA
