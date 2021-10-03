Live events on the horizon in Panguitch

(PANGUITCH, UT) Panguitch is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Panguitch area:

2021 Glendale Heritage & Apple Festival Glendale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Glendale has always been known for their wonderful apples. The Glendale Heritage Apple Festival was started to celebrate our Pioneer Heritage and the many talents that are in this small town...

Permaculture 101: Principles in Practice Glendale, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: KOA Road, Glendale, UT 84729

Come join us for an introduction to Permaculture 101. Learn the basics of how to do more with less and how permaculture can be used at home!

Badass and Beautiful Retreat- Embrace Your Truth Brian Head, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 329 UT-143, Brian Head, UT 84719

Join us for an exclusive event to embrace Your Truth! This is a live event with limited space for only 16 people to join us on this journey.

Life off Grid: Dome house & greenhouse tour Glendale, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: KOA Road, Glendale, UT 84729

Join us for a tour Heartwater Farm and how to build a self reliant lifestyle totally off the grid!

IV Therapy Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 757 West 800 South, Cedar City, UT 84720

This weeklong class will be held in the evenings at the main campus.