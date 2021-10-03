CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wright, WY

Live events on the horizon in Wright

Wright Today
Wright Today
 6 days ago

(WRIGHT, WY) Live events are coming to Wright.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wright area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbrPB_0cFqKpvj00

The Spirit of Wyoming Expo

Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718

30+ vendors will be sharing their gift, products, and services! Tarot, Reiki, Massage, Crystals, Jewelry, Readings, and so much more!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mlr6T_0cFqKpvj00

The Next Generation Celebration

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1000 Comanche Ave, Gillette, WY

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new addition to our building. The reason behind the new building is to help us better reach the next generation. Come and celebrate with us as we kick off this new...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15n4r7_0cFqKpvj00

307 Riders Grass Drags

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1635 Reata Dr, Gillette, WY

Grass drags this year will be way simpler and less classes stay tune.

Learn More

Treat Street 2021

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1635 Reata Dr, Gillette, WY

Annual Treat Street Event Cam-plex Energy Hall If you would like to sponsor Treat Street please call 307-682-9306, ext. 4, or email digital@gillett wbr span enewsrecord.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEujG_0cFqKpvj00

Breaking Up With the Enemy Seminar - Gillette

Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 109 U.S. 14, #16, Gillette, WY 82716

One-day seminar for Christians to learn how to break free from the entanglements of the enemy so you can live a life of PEACE, HOPE, and JOY

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gillette, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Wright, WY
City
Gillette, WY
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Wy Ribbon#Wy Grass#Digital Gillett Wbr#Christians
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Wright Today

Wright Today

Wright, WY
10
Followers
201
Post
701
Views
ABOUT

With Wright Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy