Live events on the horizon in Wright

(WRIGHT, WY) Live events are coming to Wright.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wright area:

The Spirit of Wyoming Expo Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718

30+ vendors will be sharing their gift, products, and services! Tarot, Reiki, Massage, Crystals, Jewelry, Readings, and so much more!!

The Next Generation Celebration Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1000 Comanche Ave, Gillette, WY

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new addition to our building. The reason behind the new building is to help us better reach the next generation. Come and celebrate with us as we kick off this new...

307 Riders Grass Drags Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1635 Reata Dr, Gillette, WY

Grass drags this year will be way simpler and less classes stay tune.

Treat Street 2021 Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1635 Reata Dr, Gillette, WY

Annual Treat Street Event Cam-plex Energy Hall If you would like to sponsor Treat Street please call 307-682-9306, ext. 4, or email digital@gillett wbr span enewsrecord.com

Breaking Up With the Enemy Seminar - Gillette Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 109 U.S. 14, #16, Gillette, WY 82716

One-day seminar for Christians to learn how to break free from the entanglements of the enemy so you can live a life of PEACE, HOPE, and JOY