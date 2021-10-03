Britton events coming soon

(BRITTON, SD) Britton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Britton:

RETIREMENT FARM MACHINERY AUCTION Webster, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 PM

AUCTIONEER’s NOTE: Due to health reasons, Rick has rented out his land and is no longer in need of this machinery. Few Household & misc. items…be on time. Lunch served.

Mike Morse at Pub 605 Veblen SD Veblen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Check out the best music venues in Veblen and look for some really cool Veblen gigs that suit your interest. From jazz music to gigs guide, from bands to live music find everything about music here

Lantern Tour Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 11907 434th Ave, Lake City, SD

Wonder what a military Fort looks like in lantern light? Join us for a night tour around the Fort where the history of the Fort and ghost stories are tangled together. May 29th: 9:30pm June 12th...

Coffee Day Celebration Sisseton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2 5th Ave E, Sisseton, SD

Yeah yeah....it's a couple days late, but come and celebrate Coffee with 3 Bean Coffee Co! ALL DAY on Sunday, October 3rd, you can enjoy 20% off ALL coffee drinks! Order online and order early...

Jimmy Fortune Concert Sisseton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 516 8th Ave W, Sisseton, SD

Hall of Fame Member Jimmy Fortune returns to Sisseton, SD Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement...