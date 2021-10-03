Neligh events calendar

(NELIGH, NE) Live events are lining up on the Neligh calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Neligh:

Plainview Farmers' Market Plainview, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Wednesdays, 9AM - 12.30PMLocation: Chilvers Park - Maple Street and Highway 20

Live Patio Cooking & Games Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1201 South 13th Street Located inside Norfolk Country Inn, Norfolk, NE

Enjoy Live Patio Cooking and food with fun games Cornhole, French Boule with family and friends at Aroma Circuit! Located at 1201 S 13th st Norfolk NE Inside Norfolk Country Inn(OLD BAILEYS)

Halloween Magic Show Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 308 W Prospect Ave, Norfolk, NE

A fun FREE magic show for the whole family. Trick or treat bags will be available for children. Costumes are encouraged but not required.



S (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Creighton Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Creighton (NE) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Summerland [Clearwater/Ewing/Orchard] (Clearwater, NE) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

Residency in Albion Albion, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Albion, NE

Shawn & Maria perform evening and outreach concerts for the citizens of Albion. Presented by the Albion Area Arts Council.

