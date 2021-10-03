CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock, ME

Events on the Hancock calendar

Hancock News Flash
Hancock News Flash
 6 days ago

(HANCOCK, ME) Hancock has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hancock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0Mp0_0cFqKmWm00

Sunday Yoga (Oct.)

Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1888 US-1, Sullivan, ME

This class is in-person. Need an extra boost for your Yoga practice? Is Sunday afternoon just your best time? This can be just the thing! Warm-up, open joints and lengthen muscles to prepare for...

Learn More

Basket Weaving: Maine Pack (Oct.)

Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1888 US-1, Sullivan, ME

Learn to weave this traditional, sturdy, medium-sized pack basket (18" X 13" X 10"). The pack size would be appropriate for a young adult or woman. A additional fee would be incurred for a larger...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQgyN_0cFqKmWm00

Chain Saw Safety for Women (Sat. 10/23)

Trenton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 127 Bar Harbor Rd/Route 3, Trenton, ME

Local logging sports athlete/promoter "Timber" Tina Scheer (Great Maine Lumberjack Show) and arborist Michelle Braley will teach women how to operate a saw! They will teach you everything from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKzxE_0cFqKmWm00

Making Yeast Bread

Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Build your confidence using yeast. Learn how to make bread dough, knead, shape and bake traditional loaves of bread and rolls the old fashioned way...by hand and by touch. Roberta Scott has been...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uu51A_0cFqKmWm00

Home for Children Benefit Car Show

Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

This is our annual car show for the South Carolina Home for Children. The Home for Children house over 25 children plus have a transition house for young ladies.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sullivan, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Hancock, ME
Government
City
Trenton, ME
City
Hancock, ME
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#The Home For Children
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Hancock News Flash

Hancock News Flash

Hancock, ME
23
Followers
273
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hancock News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy