Events on the Hancock calendar

(HANCOCK, ME) Hancock has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hancock:

Sunday Yoga (Oct.) Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1888 US-1, Sullivan, ME

This class is in-person. Need an extra boost for your Yoga practice? Is Sunday afternoon just your best time? This can be just the thing! Warm-up, open joints and lengthen muscles to prepare for...

Basket Weaving: Maine Pack (Oct.) Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1888 US-1, Sullivan, ME

Learn to weave this traditional, sturdy, medium-sized pack basket (18" X 13" X 10"). The pack size would be appropriate for a young adult or woman. A additional fee would be incurred for a larger...

Chain Saw Safety for Women (Sat. 10/23) Trenton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 127 Bar Harbor Rd/Route 3, Trenton, ME

Local logging sports athlete/promoter "Timber" Tina Scheer (Great Maine Lumberjack Show) and arborist Michelle Braley will teach women how to operate a saw! They will teach you everything from...

Making Yeast Bread Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Build your confidence using yeast. Learn how to make bread dough, knead, shape and bake traditional loaves of bread and rolls the old fashioned way...by hand and by touch. Roberta Scott has been...

Home for Children Benefit Car Show Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

This is our annual car show for the South Carolina Home for Children. The Home for Children house over 25 children plus have a transition house for young ladies.