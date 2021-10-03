Bylas calendar: Events coming up

(BYLAS, AZ) Bylas is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bylas:

2021 Gila Valley Fall Fest Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 601 N 3rd Ave, Thatcher, AZ

USA Pickleball Sanctioned - MMP Tournament Ball: Franklin X-40 USA Pickleball Membership Required Registration

Green Man Rewilding Retreat Winkelman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: Winkelman, AZ

The Green Man Rewilding Retreat October 14-17, 2021 will be held at Aravaipa Ranch Arizona Aravaipa Canyon Ranch - Retreat Center. Men who travel to Soularize (October 21-24) may wish to come...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Green Tamale Class Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Cindy Pearson will teach us to make delicious green corn tamales just in time for the holidays! Recipe available before class. Bring your ingredients and leave with prepped masa or just come to...

Starlight Strings - Animal Kingdom Thatcher, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: N Stadium Ave, Thatcher, AZ 85552

Join the Eastern Arizona College Chamber Orchestra for a musical journey through the Animal Kingdom.