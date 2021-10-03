Tamms calendar: What's coming up

(TAMMS, IL) Tamms is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tamms area:

Willow Springs Fall Fest Tamms, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Betts Road, Tamms, IL 62988

Our grounds are open to all genres of people looking to enjoy a more balanced life in a peaceful and beautiful setting.

CornFish at Huckleberry Pub Mounds, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 149 Glen Hall Dr, Mounds, IL

CornFish will be playing a live show at Huckleberry Pub in Mounds IL. Showtime from 8pm-11pm. Covers and originals. Blues, folk, and soul. Friday October 29th We just finished our live demo in the...

Evan Webb w/ Maggie Thorn Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 123 Main St, Cape Girardeau, MO

Join us at the world famous Rude Dog Pub with very special guest, Maggie Thorn!

Fall Picnic Scott City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2100 E Outer Rd, Scott City, MO

Come to Lawless Harley-Davidson for a Mexican Grill Out! We look forward to seeing everyone here!

2nd Annual Scott City MO Fall City Wide Yard Sale Scott City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

2nd Annual Scott City MO Fall City Wide Yard Sale Friday, October 15th and Saturday October 16th Times will vary by individual sales If you would like to have your address added to the map, and...