CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bagdad, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Bagdad

Bagdad Digest
Bagdad Digest
 6 days ago

(BAGDAD, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Bagdad calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bagdad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Df2PS_0cFqKh7900

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Prescott, AZ 86302

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjrXY_0cFqKh7900

Digger's Detector Hunt Party: Training & Hunting - Stanton

Congress, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 15650 Stanton Rd, Congress, AZ

@MinelabMetalDetectors YES! Minelab will be here! About This Event It's fields of treasures! No, its people of all ages having fun at a metal detector hunt and training. Nuts... I mean Targets all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bPBq_0cFqKh7900

Weekday Drive to Bagdad

Bagdad, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 901 N Lindahl, Bagdad, AZ

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 An idea we have not tried before... a weekday driving tour. AZPCA’s October schedule is packed with events: track days, a multi-day tour to New Mexico, a special...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LT6dG_0cFqKh7900

Encaustic, Paste Papers, and More

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 03:30 PM

Address: Burro Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305

Encaustic is Hot. And Paste Paper is Sweeping Arizona. Please visit my new events page to register: https://katkirby.com/events

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UG0lv_0cFqKh7900

2021 Skull Valley Community Cleanup

Bagdad, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 North Bagdad Airport Road, Bagdad, AZ

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. Accepted items: Household appliances, bagged trash...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Skull Valley, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
Bagdad, AZ
Government
City
Prescott, AZ
City
Bagdad, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Congress#Minelab#Azpca#Paste Paper
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Bagdad Digest

Bagdad Digest

Bagdad, AZ
16
Followers
181
Post
715
Views
ABOUT

With Bagdad Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy