Live events on the horizon in Bagdad

(BAGDAD, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Bagdad calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bagdad:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Prescott, AZ 86302

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Digger's Detector Hunt Party: Training & Hunting - Stanton Congress, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 15650 Stanton Rd, Congress, AZ

@MinelabMetalDetectors YES! Minelab will be here! About This Event It's fields of treasures! No, its people of all ages having fun at a metal detector hunt and training. Nuts... I mean Targets all...

Weekday Drive to Bagdad Bagdad, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 901 N Lindahl, Bagdad, AZ

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 An idea we have not tried before... a weekday driving tour. AZPCA’s October schedule is packed with events: track days, a multi-day tour to New Mexico, a special...

Encaustic, Paste Papers, and More Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 03:30 PM

Address: Burro Drive, Prescott, AZ 86305

Encaustic is Hot. And Paste Paper is Sweeping Arizona. Please visit my new events page to register: https://katkirby.com/events

2021 Skull Valley Community Cleanup Bagdad, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 North Bagdad Airport Road, Bagdad, AZ

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. Accepted items: Household appliances, bagged trash...