Seadrift, TX

Seadrift calendar: Events coming up

Seadrift Today
Seadrift Today
 6 days ago

(SEADRIFT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Seadrift calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seadrift:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XEfLA_0cFqKchW00

Blazing Trails for Kids 2021

Fulton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 402 North Fulton Beach Road, Fulton, TX 78358

Join us for our annual fundraising event - dinner, live entertainment, auctions and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21CQjl_0cFqKchW00

Love Me Last at O’Neil and Sons Brewery (Halloween Costume Party)

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Please join us for our 3rd Annual “Spooky Mutt Costume Contest” at O’Neil & Sons Brewery (206 S Commerce st.) on October 28th at 7 pm! $10 entry fee to costume contest All entries will receive a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CQ2I_0cFqKchW00

Spooky Patch II

Seadrift, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 109 Austin Ave, Seadrift, TX

Our 1st Annual Spooky Patch was a big hit and we look forward to a bigger and better event this year. Get those costumes ready for another fun costume contest, more food, games, and new...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135AIx_0cFqKchW00

Project Tickled Pink

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 12116 Nursery Dr, Victoria, TX

Fundraiser for the Crossroads Guardians of Hope. This organizations assist those that are need of help while they are fighting the battle with cancer. Money raised by Project Tickled Pink is given...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgnU8_0cFqKchW00

Victoria Farmers' Market

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2805 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX

Season: Year Round Market Hours Saturdays, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Location: Pattie Dodson Health Center (Navarro at Airline)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seadrift Today

Seadrift Today

Seadrift, TX
