Meridian, TX

Meridian calendar: Events coming up

Meridian Bulletin
Meridian Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MERIDIAN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Meridian calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meridian:

Annual White Bluff Art Walk 2021

Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Come to the annual White Bluff Art Walk in Whitney, Texas. A group of local artisans will be featuring their works. Great place to do your early Christmas shopping. Mimosas and munchies will be...

Fall Fest Funky Flea

Clifton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 398-320 W 3rd St, Clifton, TX

FREE Family Event in Downtown Clifton, Texas! Friday Night: Kickoff the Fall Fest Party 6-9PM -Live Music -Food Drinks/Beer/Wine (for purchase) -40+ Shopping Vendors Saturday 10-4PM -Live Music...

Top Hand Market Day

Valley Mills, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 15123 Hwy 6, Valley Mills, TX

Come join us for our first annual Market Day on October 23, 2021 Market : 9am- 2pm / Calf Scramble & Devotion: 2pm Along with the Vendor Market, the Cow-kids will have a country store, Youth will...

El Alfa at Irving, TX

Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

El Alfa The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX 14 October, 2021, 08:00 PM

Food Animal Adjusting

Meridian, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 10771 Hwy 6, Meridian, TX

Must have completed a basic Animal Chiropractic Education program and be certified by the IVCA or AVCA prior to attending this intensive weekend. One of the biggest benefits of animal chiropractic...

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian, TX
ABOUT

With Meridian Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

