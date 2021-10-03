Meridian calendar: Events coming up

(MERIDIAN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Meridian calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meridian:

Annual White Bluff Art Walk 2021 Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Come to the annual White Bluff Art Walk in Whitney, Texas. A group of local artisans will be featuring their works. Great place to do your early Christmas shopping. Mimosas and munchies will be...

Fall Fest Funky Flea Clifton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 398-320 W 3rd St, Clifton, TX

FREE Family Event in Downtown Clifton, Texas! Friday Night: Kickoff the Fall Fest Party 6-9PM -Live Music -Food Drinks/Beer/Wine (for purchase) -40+ Shopping Vendors Saturday 10-4PM -Live Music...

Top Hand Market Day Valley Mills, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 15123 Hwy 6, Valley Mills, TX

Come join us for our first annual Market Day on October 23, 2021 Market : 9am- 2pm / Calf Scramble & Devotion: 2pm Along with the Vendor Market, the Cow-kids will have a country store, Youth will...

El Alfa at Irving, TX Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

El Alfa The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX 14 October, 2021, 08:00 PM

Food Animal Adjusting Meridian, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 10771 Hwy 6, Meridian, TX

Must have completed a basic Animal Chiropractic Education program and be certified by the IVCA or AVCA prior to attending this intensive weekend. One of the biggest benefits of animal chiropractic...