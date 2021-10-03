Live events on the horizon in Laverne

(LAVERNE, OK) Laverne is ready for live events.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laverne:

Woodward's Farmers Market Woodward, OK

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 13th Street, Locust Ave, Woodward, OK

Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m Mid June - October 2021Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2:00 pm - 6:00 p.m

Commander League! Woodward, OK

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1915 Main St, Woodward, OK

Bring your favorite MtG Commander Deck and compete for points and prizes! No deck building gimmicks this season, HOWEVER, there is a penalty for winning with an infinite combo!

Promises Fall Tour Woodward, OK

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2406 13th St, Woodward, OK

I AM THEY is coming to Woodward, Sunday, Oct. 3rd for a benefit concert for The Pregnancy Center! Come out for a night of fun, worship, and help a great cause! More Information (KJIL is not...

Annual Quacky Over Quilts Show Ashland, KS

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 800 Main St, Ashland, KS

Typically over 100 quilts. Friday - 5:00 to 8:00 PM Saturday - 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Sunday - 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Pet Parade & Trick or Treat Woodward, OK

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1102 Main St, Woodward, OK

Join us for the Pet Parade at 5pm and Trick or Treating at 5:30 along Main Street.