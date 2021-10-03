Live events on the horizon in Laverne
(LAVERNE, OK) Laverne is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laverne:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 13th Street, Locust Ave, Woodward, OK
Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m Mid June - October 2021Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2:00 pm - 6:00 p.m
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 1915 Main St, Woodward, OK
Bring your favorite MtG Commander Deck and compete for points and prizes! No deck building gimmicks this season, HOWEVER, there is a penalty for winning with an infinite combo!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 2406 13th St, Woodward, OK
I AM THEY is coming to Woodward, Sunday, Oct. 3rd for a benefit concert for The Pregnancy Center! Come out for a night of fun, worship, and help a great cause! More Information (KJIL is not...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 800 Main St, Ashland, KS
Typically over 100 quilts. Friday - 5:00 to 8:00 PM Saturday - 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Sunday - 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1102 Main St, Woodward, OK
Join us for the Pet Parade at 5pm and Trick or Treating at 5:30 along Main Street.
