Winthrop, WA

Winthrop calendar: Events coming up

Winthrop Digest
Winthrop Digest
 6 days ago

(WINTHROP, WA) Winthrop has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Winthrop area:



NCW XC Meet Omak

Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Omak, WA

Get your free-forever account! Offering team management tools for coaches, meet registration for all, training tools for athletes, stats for parents & fans, and much more.



Teton Gravity Research – Stoke the Fire

Winthrop, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 729 State Rte 20, Winthrop, WA

TGR’s 26th annual film release STOKE THE FIRE explores our athletes’ evolution within skiing and the pure joy that manifests from that process. All ticket proceeds to benefit ROOM ONE.



Friday Night Knit Club @ Fiber

Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 Glover St N, Twisp, WA

Every week, come on out to Fiber in Twisp and enjoy an evening of camaraderie as you work on your latest project. This is an ongoing weekly free event. For information, call 509-997-1420 or email...



The work of Patty Yates in The Community Gallery

Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 104 S Glover St, Twisp, WA

When The Confluence asked me to have a show in the Community Gallery, all I could think about was trees, naturally — with drops of blue sky, a river, a hidden lake, and all my feelings for the...



Apologetics Family Camp @ Peniel Ranch — Events — Dan Kreft — Seven-Foot Apologist

Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2500 Columbia River Rd, Okanogan, WA

Prepare your family for the school year—and for life—by joining me at the scenic Peniel Ranch on the Columbia River in Okanogan, Washington for three days of fun, sun, and training to give...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With Winthrop Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

