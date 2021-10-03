Winthrop calendar: Events coming up

(WINTHROP, WA) Winthrop has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Winthrop area:

NCW XC Meet Omak Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Omak, WA

Teton Gravity Research – Stoke the Fire Winthrop, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 729 State Rte 20, Winthrop, WA

TGR’s 26th annual film release STOKE THE FIRE explores our athletes’ evolution within skiing and the pure joy that manifests from that process. All ticket proceeds to benefit ROOM ONE.

Friday Night Knit Club @ Fiber Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 Glover St N, Twisp, WA

Every week, come on out to Fiber in Twisp and enjoy an evening of camaraderie as you work on your latest project. This is an ongoing weekly free event. For information, call 509-997-1420 or email...

The work of Patty Yates in The Community Gallery Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 104 S Glover St, Twisp, WA

When The Confluence asked me to have a show in the Community Gallery, all I could think about was trees, naturally — with drops of blue sky, a river, a hidden lake, and all my feelings for the...

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2500 Columbia River Rd, Okanogan, WA

Prepare your family for the school year—and for life—by joining me at the scenic Peniel Ranch on the Columbia River in Okanogan, Washington for three days of fun, sun, and training to give...