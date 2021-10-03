Stephenson calendar: Coming events

(STEPHENSON, MI) Live events are coming to Stephenson.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stephenson:

Mason Jar Door Hanger - $30 Menominee, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 625 1st St, Menominee, MI

PRE-REGISTRATION WITH PAYMENT REQUIRED! PLEASE CALL 715.330.8927 OR STOP IN AT THE STUDIO TO REGISTER! ******************************************************************** This 12" mason jar door...

Girls Night Out The Show at The Four Seasons Island Resort (Pembine, WI) Pembine, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: N16800 Shoreline Drive, Pembine, WI 54156

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Pembine ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Evangelists Bill & Beth Jouni - Fresh Fire Ministries Stephenson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: S204 Section St, Stephenson, MI

REKINDLING AND FUELING THE FIRE ACROSS AMERICA AND AROUND THE WORLD Join us for an amazing Sunday morning worship service as Bill and Beth share God's word with us. Come expectant and ready to...

Silver Cream Band at Blues Brews & BBQ Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2501 Pierce Ave, Marinette, WI

Time TBD Hosted by the city of Marinette at the Rec center Outdoor music, beer, and BBQ! See you there You may also like the following events from Silver Cream

Let Me Be Frank: Frank's Family Feud Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2501 Pierce Ave, Marinette, WI

Two Families, one from Marinette - one from Menominee, attempt to get on the hit TV Game Show, the Family Feud. This is Northwoods Humor like none other!