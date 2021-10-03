CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenson, MI

Stephenson calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(STEPHENSON, MI) Live events are coming to Stephenson.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stephenson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPHr6_0cFqKThr00

Mason Jar Door Hanger - $30

Menominee, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 625 1st St, Menominee, MI

PRE-REGISTRATION WITH PAYMENT REQUIRED! PLEASE CALL 715.330.8927 OR STOP IN AT THE STUDIO TO REGISTER! ******************************************************************** This 12" mason jar door...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012txC_0cFqKThr00

Girls Night Out The Show at The Four Seasons Island Resort (Pembine, WI)

Pembine, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: N16800 Shoreline Drive, Pembine, WI 54156

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Pembine ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfMTR_0cFqKThr00

Evangelists Bill & Beth Jouni - Fresh Fire Ministries

Stephenson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: S204 Section St, Stephenson, MI

REKINDLING AND FUELING THE FIRE ACROSS AMERICA AND AROUND THE WORLD Join us for an amazing Sunday morning worship service as Bill and Beth share God's word with us. Come expectant and ready to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfD5x_0cFqKThr00

Silver Cream Band at Blues Brews & BBQ

Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2501 Pierce Ave, Marinette, WI

Time TBD Hosted by the city of Marinette at the Rec center Outdoor music, beer, and BBQ! See you there You may also like the following events from Silver Cream

Let Me Be Frank: Frank's Family Feud

Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2501 Pierce Ave, Marinette, WI

Two Families, one from Marinette - one from Menominee, attempt to get on the hit TV Game Show, the Family Feud. This is Northwoods Humor like none other!

ABOUT

With Stephenson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

