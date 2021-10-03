Coming soon: Lake Toxaway events

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Lake Toxaway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lake Toxaway area:

Bear Lake Guided Sea Kayaking Rosman, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 25 Parkway Rd, Rosman, NC

Bear Lake, also referred to as Bear Creek Lake, covers 500 acres and features 13 miles of shoreline. Bear Lake was created in the 1950s by damming the east fork of the Tuckasegee River to provide...

Arts and Crafts at Sapphire Valley - October Sapphire, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 127 Cherokee Trail, Sapphire, NC

Sapphire Valley Resort's Arts and Craft Festivals are a great family event too! With the resort playground located adjacent to the vendor tents, bring the kids, dogs and check it out.

Colors of the Fall on the French Broad River Rosman, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 25 Parkway Rd, Rosman, NC

Experience the fall leaf season from a different point of view. This guided 3 hour canoe trip will take you down the valley with the explosion of color for your entertainment. Bring your lunch for...

The Church of the Good Shepherd Bazaar Barn Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Over the decades, The Church of the Good Shepherd’s annual Bazaar has earned a regional reputation. It’s only natural that it’s mushroomed into the year-round Bazaar Barn, 118 US Hwy 64 West (at...

Octoberfest at Mountain Falls RV Resort Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 20 Resorts Blvd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Join Featherlite once again for the Mountain Falls Resort Octoberfest celebration and coach show! October in the mountains of Western North Carolina is a stunning backdrop to see some incredible...