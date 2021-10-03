CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Toxaway, NC

Coming soon: Lake Toxaway events

Lake Toxaway News Alert
Lake Toxaway News Alert
 6 days ago

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Lake Toxaway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lake Toxaway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q26wr_0cFqKRwP00

Bear Lake Guided Sea Kayaking

Rosman, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 25 Parkway Rd, Rosman, NC

Bear Lake, also referred to as Bear Creek Lake, covers 500 acres and features 13 miles of shoreline. Bear Lake was created in the 1950s by damming the east fork of the Tuckasegee River to provide...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTYd0_0cFqKRwP00

Arts and Crafts at Sapphire Valley - October

Sapphire, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 127 Cherokee Trail, Sapphire, NC

Sapphire Valley Resort's Arts and Craft Festivals are a great family event too! With the resort playground located adjacent to the vendor tents, bring the kids, dogs and check it out.

Learn More

Colors of the Fall on the French Broad River

Rosman, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 25 Parkway Rd, Rosman, NC

Experience the fall leaf season from a different point of view. This guided 3 hour canoe trip will take you down the valley with the explosion of color for your entertainment. Bring your lunch for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQk5q_0cFqKRwP00

The Church of the Good Shepherd Bazaar Barn

Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Over the decades, The Church of the Good Shepherd’s annual Bazaar has earned a regional reputation. It’s only natural that it’s mushroomed into the year-round Bazaar Barn, 118 US Hwy 64 West (at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STnID_0cFqKRwP00

Octoberfest at Mountain Falls RV Resort

Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 20 Resorts Blvd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Join Featherlite once again for the Mountain Falls Resort Octoberfest celebration and coach show! October in the mountains of Western North Carolina is a stunning backdrop to see some incredible...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosman, NC
City
East Lake, NC
City
Lake Toxaway, NC
City
Sapphire, NC
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sapphire
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Lake Toxaway News Alert

Lake Toxaway News Alert

Lake Toxaway, NC
29
Followers
267
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Toxaway News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy