Coming soon: Mill City events

(MILL CITY, OR) Mill City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mill City:

Greeters hosted by Mary Artz Tax & Business Services, Inc. Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Address: 142 W Washington St, Stayton, OR

3rd Easel Art Gallery Paint Night — At Easel Art Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 349 N 3rd Ave Unit A, Stayton, OR

Join us in the new classroom at the 3rd. Easel Art Gallery to paint these adorable Fall Pumpkins. Michelle will guide you step by step and it’s sure to be a good time! Snacks provided. Be sure to...

Marion County Commissioner's Breakfast Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 510 N 3rd Ave, Stayton, OR

This no-host breakfast gives you a chance to have a conversation with your Marion County commissioner. It is meant for community leaders to stay up to date on changes at the county and for the...

Into the Breach – Men’s Fraternity Series Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 1077 N 6th Ave, Stayton, OR

MEN’S FRATERNITY SERIES - INTO THE BREACH All Catholic men are invited to the “Into the Breach” program starting Tuesday, September 21, 6:00 -7:00 AM in the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in...

Northwest Off Road Rage - Small Tire Edition Scio, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

ATTENTION!!! There are NO tickets being sold in advance for this event, so if someone is trying to sell you tickets, they are trying to scam you!!! If you hear of anyone selling tickets let us...