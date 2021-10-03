CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill City, OR

Coming soon: Mill City events

Mill City Digest
Mill City Digest
 6 days ago

(MILL CITY, OR) Mill City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mill City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IS3hl_0cFqKQ3g00

Greeters hosted by Mary Artz Tax & Business Services, Inc.

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Address: 142 W Washington St, Stayton, OR

Greeters hosted by Mary Artz Tax & Business Services, Inc. at Mary Artz Tax & Business Services, Inc., 142 W Washington St, Stayton, OR 97383, Stayton, United States on Wed Oct 20 2021 at 08:30 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkCQM_0cFqKQ3g00

3rd Easel Art Gallery Paint Night — At Easel Art

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 349 N 3rd Ave Unit A, Stayton, OR

Join us in the new classroom at the 3rd. Easel Art Gallery to paint these adorable Fall Pumpkins. Michelle will guide you step by step and it’s sure to be a good time! Snacks provided. Be sure to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IIZUO_0cFqKQ3g00

Marion County Commissioner's Breakfast

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 510 N 3rd Ave, Stayton, OR

This no-host breakfast gives you a chance to have a conversation with your Marion County commissioner. It is meant for community leaders to stay up to date on changes at the county and for the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvr4Q_0cFqKQ3g00

Into the Breach – Men’s Fraternity Series

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 1077 N 6th Ave, Stayton, OR

MEN’S FRATERNITY SERIES - INTO THE BREACH All Catholic men are invited to the “Into the Breach” program starting Tuesday, September 21, 6:00 -7:00 AM in the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYhs3_0cFqKQ3g00

Northwest Off Road Rage - Small Tire Edition

Scio, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

ATTENTION!!! There are NO tickets being sold in advance for this event, so if someone is trying to sell you tickets, they are trying to scam you!!! If you hear of anyone selling tickets let us...

Mill City Digest

Mill City Digest

Mill City, OR
ABOUT

With Mill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

