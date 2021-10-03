CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, GA

Edison events calendar

Edison Post
Edison Post
 6 days ago

(EDISON, GA) Edison is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Edison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6rZa_0cFqKPAx00

Fall Mini Sessions!!!

Dawson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 8580 Albany Hwy, Dawson, GA

Fall $20 mini sessions are coming back this year!!! This will be the first weekend I will do them, depending on how quickly this weekend books up, I MAY add additional weekends. I know yall have...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITstT_0cFqKPAx00

Bronwood, GA - Bronwood Baptist Church - 11 AM Service (Acoustic)

Dawson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 140 N Geise St, Dawson, GA

All events in Bronwood, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Bronwood like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Pumpkin Patch Photos!!!

Dawson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 8580 Albany Hwy, Dawson, GA

Pumpkin Patch Photos!!! at Mark's Melon Patch, 8580 Albany Highway, Dawson, GA 39842, Albany, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 02:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkhpG_0cFqKPAx00

Ladies basic shooting class Albany GA

Dawson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

This class will be at Grand Oaks Plantation in Dawson Ga. the address will be on the invoice. The Cost is $150 and that includes the lesson, , hearing protection, and targets as well as the use of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kVEP_0cFqKPAx00

3rd Annual Run to the River

Newton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 260 GA-37, Newton, GA

MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 3rd Annual Run to the River, hosted by Baker County HS in Newton GA.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edison Post

Edison Post

Edison, GA
ABOUT

With Edison Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

