Kaibito events calendar

(KAIBITO, AZ) Live events are coming to Kaibito.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kaibito:

Flagstaff Court in Tuba City Tuba City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 Legacy Lane, Tuba City, AZ

TUBA CITY — The Flagstaff Justice and City Court will hold court at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn and Suites on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. (DST). People with an open criminal/traffic case with the...

The Helping Hands Agency Annual Fall Festival Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 645 N Navajo Dr, Page, AZ

The Fall Festival is a 3 day event in the Page City Park. There are game/activity booths for the kids, an outdoor movie on the lawn, a variety of contests, raffles and prizes, a business...

Tuba City Flea Market Tabling Tuba City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Peshlakai Ave, Tuba City, AZ

Stop by and visit with us at the Tuba City Flea Market this Friday! We\'ll have petitions for you to sign to Stop Dark Money from our elections, as well as referenda petitions to undo some of the...

Lake Powell half marathon 2021 training app Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Lake Powell half marathon 2021 training app Lake Powell, UT, United States - Training Program App for 2021 Lake Powell Half… - October 9, 2021

Bud Davis Invitational Tuba City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 160 Warrior Dr, Tuba City, AZ

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Bud Davis Invitational, hosted by Tuba City High School in Tuba City AZ. Starting Saturday, October 16th.