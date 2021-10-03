CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jemez Pueblo, NM

Coming soon: Jemez Pueblo events

Jemez Pueblo News Watch
 6 days ago

(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) Live events are coming to Jemez Pueblo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jemez Pueblo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beibY_0cFqKJ7p00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOXI9_0cFqKJ7p00

Everyone Deserves a Chance to Fly Fundraiser

Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1908 Wellspring Ave SE, Rio Rancho, NM

Our 3rd Annual Everyone Deserves a Chance to Fly Fundraiser will be on Saturday 10/9! Join us at M’tucci’s Moderno Italian Restauran t on the west side from 7am-10am as we take in the brilliant...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhxbR_0cFqKJ7p00

St. Peter's Dome - exploratory hike | Dome Wilderness

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Jemez Springs, NM

The Dome Wilderness borders Bandelier on it's western side. It is the smallest Wilderness in New Mexico and has had it's share of fires over the years. The St. Peter's Dome lookout tower remains...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v8zuM_0cFqKJ7p00

Extended Rehearsal

Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

« All Events Extended Rehearsal October 21 @ 2:45 pm -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6jTc_0cFqKJ7p00

Warm and Gentle Yoga with Christina

Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1400 Jackie Rd SE, Rio Rancho, NM

Warm and Gentle Yoga with Christina at 8:00 AM MDT on October 19 offered by YOGA 4/1. These class is great for beginners to pro. Slow flow we will explore the body offering poses/forms that will...

