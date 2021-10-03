CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga, WY

Saratoga calendar: Events coming up

Saratoga Post
Saratoga Post
 6 days ago

(SARATOGA, WY) Live events are coming to Saratoga.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Saratoga area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDMrj_0cFqKGTe00

Community Yard Sale

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Community Yard Sale Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Reserve a table for $10 each - all table rent proceeds will go towards Tyler Pickett Park. We will also have outdoor space to sell your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbRYd_0cFqKGTe00

Live Music: Sunday Jazz with Peter Queal and Friends

Centennial, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY

Peter Queal and friends are back for their 18th season playing jazz at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill! Come enjoy live music with Marco Barberis on drums, Eric Sieger on bass, Tom Raines on guitar...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KOZo6_0cFqKGTe00

Saratoga Straight Flush UTV Poker Run & Rally

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 601 Pic Pike Rd, Saratoga, WY

Saratoga Hot Springs Resort is hosting a UTV Poker Run & Rally! The proceeds from this event will be donated to the Platte Valley Volunteer Fire Departments. The event held on October 9th will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgFrS_0cFqKGTe00

Volleyball @ Rawlins

Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1401 Colorado St, Rawlins, WY

Please join us in Rawlins as our volleyball girls play at 12/1/2.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga, WY
City
Rawlins, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Saratoga, WY
Government
City
Centennial, WY
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Springs#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#W Elm St#Utv
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Saratoga Post

Saratoga Post

Saratoga, WY
10
Followers
220
Post
806
Views
ABOUT

With Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy