Saratoga calendar: Events coming up

(SARATOGA, WY) Live events are coming to Saratoga.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Saratoga area:

Community Yard Sale Saratoga, WY

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Community Yard Sale Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Reserve a table for $10 each - all table rent proceeds will go towards Tyler Pickett Park. We will also have outdoor space to sell your...

Live Music: Sunday Jazz with Peter Queal and Friends Centennial, WY

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY

Peter Queal and friends are back for their 18th season playing jazz at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill! Come enjoy live music with Marco Barberis on drums, Eric Sieger on bass, Tom Raines on guitar...

Saratoga Straight Flush UTV Poker Run & Rally Saratoga, WY

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 601 Pic Pike Rd, Saratoga, WY

Saratoga Hot Springs Resort is hosting a UTV Poker Run & Rally! The proceeds from this event will be donated to the Platte Valley Volunteer Fire Departments. The event held on October 9th will...

Volleyball @ Rawlins Rawlins, WY

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1401 Colorado St, Rawlins, WY

Please join us in Rawlins as our volleyball girls play at 12/1/2.