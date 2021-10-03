CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ravenna, NE

Ravenna events coming soon

Ravenna Today
Ravenna Today
 6 days ago

(RAVENNA, NE) Ravenna has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ravenna area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yavP7_0cFqKFav00

smithfield, ne

Riverdale, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in smithfield_ne? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3r8B_0cFqKFav00

Rhino RC-20 Fail Shredder

Loup City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Rhino RC-20 Fail Shredder, Pin Hitch, Large 1000 PTO, 6.70-15 Tires, Hydraulic Lift, Jack, SN: 20357

Learn More

68952

Riverdale, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 68952? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41NuT3_0cFqKFav00

Craft Night Out

Ravenna, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Craft Night Out is back (formally known as Ladies night out)! Do you miss joining a bunch of friends and crafting the night away and ending up with an amazing craft to show off at home? Well...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ZDkh_0cFqKFav00

New Year's Eve Party - Black and White Bash

Kearney, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:30 PM

Address: 416 Talmadge Street, Kearney, NE 68845

All you can eat prime rib and crab leg buffet, open premium bar, and music by the Lost Wax Band from Kansas City!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ravenna, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Ravenna, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Pto#The Lost Wax Band
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Ravenna Today

Ravenna Today

Ravenna, NE
15
Followers
252
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ravenna Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy