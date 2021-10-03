Ipswich events calendar

(IPSWICH, SD) Ipswich is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ipswich:

Aberdeen SD Mediumship Gallery w/ Tania Rae Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 720 Lamont St S, Aberdeen, SD

Bridging the Gap w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth About this Event Tania Rae is a natural born Spiritual Psychic Medium with a big heart and spunky personality. She believes her job is to help...

Adult Toy Bingo Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1314 8th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD

Adult Toy Bingo at Firehouse Lounge, 1314 8th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401, Aberdeen, United States on Sat Oct 02 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Oct 03 2021 at 11:00 pm

The Curious Savage at Aberdeen Central High School Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2200 S Roosevelt St, Aberdeen, SD

The Curious Savage, which premiered in 1950, brings the sweet charm of that period along with the social satire that accompanied it. Mrs. Savage’s greedy stepchildren send her to a sanatorium to...

Ladies Day Mina, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 802 Nesbitt Dr, Mina, SD

List of The Crossing Bar upcoming events. Events by The Crossing Bar. Events - Ladies Day, DIRTY WORD.

Malchow Plaza Farmer's Market Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Enjoy the beautiful Malchow Plaza and several Farmer's Market vendors, artisans, and farmer's.