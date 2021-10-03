CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowman, ND

Bowman events calendar

Bowman Voice
Bowman Voice
 6 days ago

(BOWMAN, ND) Bowman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bowman area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dozLn_0cFqK0RH00

Hettinger's Pumpkin Festival

Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Hettinger, ND

Variety of fun activities for all ages centered around the Pumpkin theme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11B2tZ_0cFqK0RH00

BRPL Book discussion

Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 18 E Divide St, Bowman, ND

Join us on Monday, October 4th for a discussion about the the book : Cattle Kingdom - The Hidden History of the Cowboy West by Christopher Knowlton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCACk_0cFqK0RH00

NHSRA Western Legacy Series

Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 12 Hwy 12 East, Bowman, ND

NHSRA is proud to present the NHSRA Western Legacy Series. The NHSRA Western Legacy Series is a group of multi-state rodeos created with the member in mind. The National High School Rodeo...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QErhC_0cFqK0RH00

HR (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ BC (CO-OP)

Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 102 8th Ave SW, Bowman, ND

The Bowman County co-op [Bowman/Rhame] (Bowman, ND) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Heart River co-op [Belfield/South Heart] (Belfield, ND) on Tuesday, October 26 @ 7p.

Comments / 0

Bowman Voice

Bowman Voice

Bowman, ND
ABOUT

With Bowman Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

