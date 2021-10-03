Bowman events calendar

(BOWMAN, ND) Bowman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bowman area:

Hettinger's Pumpkin Festival Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Hettinger, ND

Variety of fun activities for all ages centered around the Pumpkin theme.

BRPL Book discussion Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 18 E Divide St, Bowman, ND

Join us on Monday, October 4th for a discussion about the the book : Cattle Kingdom - The Hidden History of the Cowboy West by Christopher Knowlton.

NHSRA Western Legacy Series Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 12 Hwy 12 East, Bowman, ND

NHSRA is proud to present the NHSRA Western Legacy Series. The NHSRA Western Legacy Series is a group of multi-state rodeos created with the member in mind. The National High School Rodeo...

HR (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ BC (CO-OP) Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 102 8th Ave SW, Bowman, ND

The Bowman County co-op [Bowman/Rhame] (Bowman, ND) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Heart River co-op [Belfield/South Heart] (Belfield, ND) on Tuesday, October 26 @ 7p.