Cordova calendar: What's coming up

(CORDOVA, AK) Live events are coming to Cordova.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cordova:

Net Loft virtual handcrafting Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The Net Loft hosts a virtual handcraft gathering at noon on Wednesdays. Follow the link us04web.zoom.us/j/342228580, Meeting ID: 342 228 580 and sign in on Zoom to join the group from your home...

Moms, Pops & Tots Storytime Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Native Village of Eyak hosts story time each week at 10 a.m. Thursdays via Teams. Register in advance to receive the Zoom invite where you and your child can listen to a story and then share your...

Live Gospel Music Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 602 Chase Ave, Cordova, AK

Join Belle Mickleson from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays to play live gospel music for Cordova Community Medical Center residents. Open to those who are fully vaccinated. Masks required.

Community COVID-19 update Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Forestry Way, Cordova, AK

For the next few weeks, the City of Cordova COVID-19 Public Information Team will be hosting a new live streamed Community Update at 4 p.m. every Tuesday in addition to its Weekly Press Briefing...

Wellness and Recovery Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ilanka Community Wellness & Recovery Support Circle meetings are 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Masonic Lodge. If you or someone you know are interested in breaking free from alcohol or substance use or...