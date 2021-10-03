Mayville events coming soon
(MAYVILLE, ND) Mayville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Mayville area:
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: 1200 South 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201
North Star Quilters Guild invites the public to its 40th anniversary quit show; quilts, special exhibits, lectures, shopping and more.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM
This auction includes 3 highly productive quarters of square, flat, and black RRV farmland east of Hendrum. Tract 1 adjoins the highway, tract 2 is ½ mile off the blacktop, and tract 3 is 2 miles...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 3 North 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203
Join in on a spooky walking tour of Historic Downtown Grand Forks with ghost stories of years past!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 1200 S 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the Bank of North Dakota College SAVE Plan proudly present the Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase — Friday & Saturday, October 29 & 30 at Alerus...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Get your cameras ready to meet 🎃Spookley the Square Pumpkin! 🎃Spookley will be at Nelson's Pumpkin Patch for pictures and high fives, 🖐👊Saturday & Sunday October 9 & 10, 2021 from 11:00 - 6:00...
