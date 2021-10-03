CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayville, ND

Mayville events coming soon

Mayville Daily
Mayville Daily
 6 days ago

(MAYVILLE, ND) Mayville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mayville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cuGK5_0cFqJADV00

Quilts on the Red 2021 Quilt Entry

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 1200 South 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201

North Star Quilters Guild invites the public to its 40th anniversary quit show; quilts, special exhibits, lectures, shopping and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bxp33_0cFqJADV00

Norman County, MN Land Auction - 480± Acres

Hendrum, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

This auction includes 3 highly productive quarters of square, flat, and black RRV farmland east of Hendrum. Tract 1 adjoins the highway, tract 2 is ½ mile off the blacktop, and tract 3 is 2 miles...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1cfN_0cFqJADV00

A Ghostly Downtown Walking Tour

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 3 North 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Join in on a spooky walking tour of Historic Downtown Grand Forks with ghost stories of years past!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01V9ol_0cFqJADV00

2021 Grand Forks Harvest Showcase

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1200 S 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the Bank of North Dakota College SAVE Plan proudly present the Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase — Friday & Saturday, October 29 & 30 at Alerus...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12WvHA_0cFqJADV00

Spookley's Meet & Greet

Emerado, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Get your cameras ready to meet 🎃Spookley the Square Pumpkin! 🎃Spookley will be at Nelson's Pumpkin Patch for pictures and high fives, 🖐👊Saturday & Sunday October 9 & 10, 2021 from 11:00 - 6:00...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
Mayville, ND
Government
Grand Forks, ND
Government
City
Mayville, ND
State
South Dakota State
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rrv#The Bank Of North Dakota#Sun Oct 10#Nelson S Pumpkin Patch
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Mayville Daily

Mayville Daily

Mayville, ND
15
Followers
299
Post
895
Views
ABOUT

With Mayville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy