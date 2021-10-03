Mayville events coming soon

(MAYVILLE, ND) Mayville has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Mayville area:

Quilts on the Red 2021 Quilt Entry Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 1200 South 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201

North Star Quilters Guild invites the public to its 40th anniversary quit show; quilts, special exhibits, lectures, shopping and more.

Norman County, MN Land Auction - 480± Acres Hendrum, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

This auction includes 3 highly productive quarters of square, flat, and black RRV farmland east of Hendrum. Tract 1 adjoins the highway, tract 2 is ½ mile off the blacktop, and tract 3 is 2 miles...

A Ghostly Downtown Walking Tour Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 3 North 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Join in on a spooky walking tour of Historic Downtown Grand Forks with ghost stories of years past!

2021 Grand Forks Harvest Showcase Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1200 S 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the Bank of North Dakota College SAVE Plan proudly present the Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase — Friday & Saturday, October 29 & 30 at Alerus...

Spookley's Meet & Greet Emerado, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Get your cameras ready to meet 🎃Spookley the Square Pumpkin! 🎃Spookley will be at Nelson's Pumpkin Patch for pictures and high fives, 🖐👊Saturday & Sunday October 9 & 10, 2021 from 11:00 - 6:00...