Meade events coming up

(MEADE, KS) Live events are coming to Meade.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meade:

Board Meeting Agenda Deadline for 11/01/2021 Meeting Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Agenda Deadline Constituents wanting to place items of discussion on the Board’s agenda for the Monday, November 01, 2021 meeting should contact Melinda Baker at the County Administration Office...

Halloween in the Park Meade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 13051 V Rd, Meade, KS

Location: Meade State Park Type: campsite decoration, trick-or-treat, costumes, trunk-or-treat Date: Saturday, October 09, 2021 Contact: Meade State Park Phone No: (620) 873-2572 Time: 7:00 pm ...

Circus Monster Mash Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 810 Stadium Ave, Liberal, KS

All the fun of a traditional circus with our talented acrobats, magic, jugglers, clown, transformer and more with a special Halloween twist! About this event Circus Monster Mash - Where CIRCUS and...

Translator Training for Paras Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

THIS IS A REPEAT SESSION FROM AUGUST 18, 2021. IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Maria Ortiz-Smith, SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER...

FARM * HOME * BARNS * AUCTION in ENSIGN, KANSAS Ensign, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

ONLINE ONLY AUCTION * 7R Farm Company Inc.159+/- ACRE FARM * BARNS * BRICK HOME * CATTLE GRAZING CRO...