Global thirst for oil won't diminish until 2045, OPEC says

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil demand will grow sharply in the next few years as economies recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said this week in its 2021 World Oil Outlook. According to the report, oil use will rise by 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to...

OilPrice.com

U.S. Shale Giant Says OPEC Controls Oil Prices

Unlike in previous years, the U.S. shale patch will not have a large say in where oil prices will be going in the coming months. Currently, control over the market’s marginal oil supply and oil prices is firmly in the hands of the OPEC+ alliance as U.S. shale producers continue to stick to discipline in spending.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

Amid global energy crunch, OPEC+ weighs how much oil to pump

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — With oil prices near three-year highs, OPEC and allied countries are deciding whether to stay with their plans to gradually restoring production that was cut back during the pandemic recession — or to pump more oil to a recovering global economy that's increasingly thirsty for it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

OPEC+ seen keeping oil output policy unchanged, OPEC+ sources say

LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC and its allies are likely to stick to their existing agreement to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the market in November, three OPEC+ sources said on Monday, amid consumer pressure for more supply to cool a red hot market. Ministers from The Organization...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

OPEC+ will drive oil prices over coming months, says Vitol

(Oct 3): The OPEC+ cartel’s production policy will be the main factor influencing oil prices over the coming months, according to Vitol Group. There’s little chance of Iranian barrels returning to global markets this year and US shale producers aren’t investing enough to raise output quickly, according to the world’s largest independent oil trader.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil slips to $78 as sources say OPEC+ weighs further output hike

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell to around $78 a barrel on Friday on the prospect that OPEC+ producers might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns, although crude remained in sight of a three-year high reached this week. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies,...
TRAFFIC
theiet.org

Oil will be ‘number one energy source for decades’, says Opec

The Opec oil cartel has issued a reminder that crude will continue to be the world’s leading source of energy for decades, driven by less-wealthy countries seeking higher economic growth and improved standards of living. Opec's bullish pronouncement comes as nations prepare to gather for the COP26 climate summit in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

What's causing energy prices to spike?

Energy prices are spiking around the world, with the cost of oil, natural gas and coal climbing rapidly in recent months, roiling markets and raising concerns about the broader effect on the global recovery from the pandemic. Oil prices surged again this week, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures,...
TRAFFIC
Washington Post

An energy crisis is gripping the world, with potentially grave consequences

Energy is so hard to come by right now that some provinces in China are rationing electricity, Europeans are paying sky-high prices for liquefied natural gas, power plants in India are on the verge of running out of coal, and the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States stood at $3.25 on Friday — up from $1.72 in April.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Energy Crisis May Trigger Winter Blackouts Across US: Coal Firm CEO

The energy crisis that has led to shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia could hit the United States this winter, said the CEO of an energy firm. “We’ve actually had discussions with power utilities who are concerned that they simply will have to implement blackouts this winter,” Ernie Thrasher, the head of Xcoal Energy & Resources, was quoted by Bloomberg News as saying. “They don’t see where the fuel is coming from to meet demand.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Delhi warns of looming power 'crisis' as coal shortages bite

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of a looming power crisis in the Indian capital, saying on Saturday that some of the major coal-fired stations supplying the city barely have a day's stock left. Several states in eastern and southern India have been hit by supply shortages, with utility providers resorting to unscheduled power cuts. The shortage in India, the world's second-largest coal-consuming country, follows widespread power outages in China that have shut factories and badly hit production and global supply chains. "Delhi could face a power crisis," Kejriwal said, adding the megacity has been struggling with energy supplies for the past three months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Industry leader warns factories could stop production due to energy costs

An industry leader has warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, attended a meeting with the Business Secretary and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was “very clear” across all of the sectors that there are “serious” risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.He said: “When we talked with the Secretary of State this afternoon, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Energy stocks enjoy broad rally as crude oil futures top $80 a barrel

Energy stocks enjoyed a broad rally Friday, as crude oil futures peeked above the $80-per-barrel level for the first time in seven years. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF climbed 2.8%, with all 21 of its equity components trading higher. Eight of the S&P 500's top gainers Friday are energy stocks. Among the best performers, shares of APA Corp. ran up 5.2%, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. advanced 4.5%, EOG Resources Inc. climbed 4.3%, Diamondback Energy Inc. rallied 4.2% and ConocoPhillips tacked on 4.0%. Meanwhile, continuous crude oil futures rose to an intraday high of $80.11 a barrel, the highest price seen since November 2014, before paring some gains to be up 1.8% at $79.70 a barrel in morning trading.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures tally a 7th straight week of gains; natural gas falls for the week

Oil futures finished higher on Friday, with U.S. prices up almost 5% for the week. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, ended Friday with a loss, pulling prices down for the week after settling Tuesday at their highest in almost 13 years. Tight supplies of both oil and natural gas at the start of the winter heating season had been providing support for both commodities, but news Wednesday that Russia would raise its natural-gas exports to Europe pressured prices for the heating fuel. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.05, or 1.3%, to settle at $79.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices up 4.6% from a week ago. November natural gas settled at $5.565 per million British thermal units, down 11 cents, or 2%, on Friday, losing 1% for the week.
TRAFFIC
WTHI

A global energy crisis is coming. There's no quick fix

Astronomical increases in natural gas prices. Skyrocketing coal costs. Predictions of $100 oil. A global energy crunch caused by weather and a resurgence in demand is getting worse, stirring alarm ahead of the winter, when more energy is needed to light and heat homes. Governments around the world are trying to limit the impact on consumers, but acknowledge they may not be able to prevent bills spiking.
TRAFFIC

