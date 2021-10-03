CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritzville, WA

Coming soon: Ritzville events

Ritzville Journal
Ritzville Journal
 6 days ago

(RITZVILLE, WA) Ritzville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ritzville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04j7U6_0cFqIwBE00

Fort Spokane Half Marathon/10k/5k

Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 44150 District Office Ln, Davenport, WA

The Fort Spokane Half Marathon/10k/5k is on Thursday September 30, 2021 to Sunday October 3, 2021. It includes the following events: Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and Virtual Participant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3OQ3_0cFqIwBE00

NCS JV Football @ Davenport

Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Davenport (WA) JV football team has a home non-conference game vs. Northwest Christian School (Colbert, WA) on Monday, September 20 @ 5p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWC9D_0cFqIwBE00

Lions Club

Harrington, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 8 S 3rd St, Harrington, WA

The Harrington Lions club is a long-standing service organization providing civic support to citizens and the community of Harrington as a whole. The Lions Club usually meets on the 1st and 3rd...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czdsi_0cFqIwBE00

Washtucna Museum Fall Barbecue and Fundraiser

Washtucna, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The Washtucna Heritage Museum and Community Center presents the 6th annual fall dinner and silent auction. Dinner (to-go orders available; all meals must be ordered by Oct. 13) is catered by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQkxf_0cFqIwBE00

Toppenish Varsity Football @ Connell

Connell, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 W Clark Rd, Connell, WA

The Connell (WA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Toppenish (WA) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

#Live Events#Wa#Sun Oct 10#District Office Ln#Virtual Participant#Harrington Lions#The Lions Club#Community Center#Toppenish
