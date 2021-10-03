CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waurika, OK

Waurika calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(WAURIKA, OK) Live events are coming to Waurika.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Waurika area:

Halloween Hustle 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Immanuel Baptist Church is teaming up with Agape Freedom Ministries to host a 5k Run & 1 Mile Fun Run. About this Event Immanuel Baptist Church is teaming up with Agape Freedom Ministries to host...

Parents Night Out - Duncan, OK 2021

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Description A special night for mom and dad to make plans out and leave the kids with us!! Activity Sub-Category Programs

2021 NSR Fall Classic Weanling Sale – Males – 5:30PM CST

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

This event is scheduled to begin on October 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM CT . Video feeds will be made available approximately five minutes before the start of the event, so please check back closer to the...

Duncan Farmers Market

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2103 W Beech Ave, Duncan, OK

Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: May 7 - October, 2021 Fridays, 4 pm - 8 pm Location:2109 West Beech Street

Bark in the Park

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: US-81, Duncan, OK

Bark in the Park 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Bark in the Park 2021, join Facebook today.

Waurika, OK
