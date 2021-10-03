CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siren, WI

Siren events calendar

Siren Post
Siren Post
 6 days ago

(SIREN, WI) Siren is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Siren:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhIH8_0cFqIoMe00

Chicken 5-Ways

Siren, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7711 Park Rd W, Siren, WI

Wednesday, October 6th from 6-8pm at Acorn Pantry (the NEW locaton on Main Street). Are you bored with the same old chicken dinner over and over? Let us show you five fun, new recipes to spice up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zy30B_0cFqIoMe00

Sunrise with the Sandhills Fall Festival Tour

Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 102 Crex Ave, Grantsburg, WI

Join us for a morning crane tour associated with our Fall Festival Event! We will meet at the Visitor Center, then carpool through the state wildlife area to watch the Sandhill Cranes fly from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ib7x9_0cFqIoMe00

International Grilling with Chef Peter

Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

INTERNATIONAL GRILLING Thursday - Oct. 7 from 6-8pm Frederic HS Instr: Peter Kwong FEE: $24 ($40/pair) + $6 food/person Come to this cooking class and learn that your grill is not just for hot...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36EFyF_0cFqIoMe00

Fall Festival Community Dinner & Dance

Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 413 S Wisconsin Ave, Frederic, WI

All ages welcome! Proceeds will go to the Frederic Music Department October 23, 2021 5 - 7pm: Supper/Social Time 7pm: Introduction of Music Dept. 7:15pm: Music and dancing Bands featured: The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ARLN_0cFqIoMe00

Healthy Habits: The Key to Wellness

Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 11525 Luther Point Rd, Grantsburg, WI

A Wellness retreat lead by Wendy Peterson and Light Therapy by April Johnson. In person options - Two day - $100 Two day with light therapy - $115 One day - $80 One day with light therapy - $95...

#Grilling#Cooking#Live Events
