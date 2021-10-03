CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oberlin, KS

Oberlin calendar: Coming events

Oberlin News Watch
Oberlin News Watch
 6 days ago

(OBERLIN, KS) Oberlin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oberlin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8RPt_0cFqImbC00

Graveside

Norton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Billie Lou (Harris) Smiley May 23, 1922 - September 21, 2021 Billie Lou (Harris) Smiley was born in Norton, Kansas on May 23, 1922, to parents, Charles and Nola Harris, and was the youngest of 5...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15uis9_0cFqImbC00

Sunday Morning Worship

Oberlin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 102 N Cass Ave, Oberlin, KS

Join us for in person worship. Feeling ill or not comfortable in crowds, a recording of the worship service will be uploaded on our platforms later.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMzBa_0cFqImbC00

Concert for Healthcare

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: W 4th St, McCook, NE

Concert fundraising event for Community Hospital Health Foundation. 6 pm doors open. 7 pm country recording artist Brandon Lay. 8 pm award winning singer/songwriter Phil Vassar takes the stage as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCBy6_0cFqImbC00

What the Junk Market

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: W 5th, McCook, NE

Artisan Vintage, Junk, Handmade Market 308-201-0581 what-the-junk@outlook.com Events by this organizer

Learn More

Flying Easy Ranch Equine Series Part 2: Saddle Fitting

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: W 5th, McCook, NE

The Kiplinger Arena will be the site for a hands-on demonstration and group training session under saddle. This class will focus on saddle fitting and evaluating equine conformation. Class is...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Oberlin, KS
City
Norton, KS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Vassar
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Oberlin News Watch

Oberlin News Watch

Oberlin, KS
10
Followers
242
Post
355
Views
ABOUT

With Oberlin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy