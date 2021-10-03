Cook calendar: What's coming up

(COOK, MN) Cook is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cook:

Kids’ Church Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Children in preschool and elementary grades are welcome to attend Kids’ Church, which is held immediately following worship during our Sunday Service.

Sawmill's Annual Halloween Costume Party W/Kutdown Live!! Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5478 Mountain Iron Dr, Virginia, MN

Best Halloween Party On The Range!! Stay Tuned 4 Details!!!🤘👻💀👻🤘

Shanai Matteson Exhibit Opening ~ Overburden / Overlook Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 510 Chestnut St, Virginia, MN

First Thursdays Quad Cities and Lyric Center for the Arts welcomes Shanai Matteson! Shanai Matteson is an artist, writer, arts activist and cultural community organizer. She lives in rural...

Whole Community Planning for a Disaster Virginia, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Address: 7823 Minnesota 135, Virginia, MN 55792

When a disaster strikes, people from the whole community will be impacted by the incident; the whole community can also be actively involved

13th Annual Chili Cook-Off Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Join us for our 13th annual Side Lake community chili cook-off! Enter your chili, or just come for the free food and fun.