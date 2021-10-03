Renovo events calendar

(RENOVO, PA) Renovo has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Renovo area:

27th Annual Alumni Classic Golf Tournament Lock Haven, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Cost is just $110 per golfer or $440 per foursome. There is a discounted price of just $85 for all alumni who have graduated in the past 10 years (2011-2021). Entry fee includes greens fee, cart...

Star Party Cross Fork, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 31 Valhalla Lane, Cross Fork, PA

The Observation Event is designed for campers of any age with an interest in astronomy. Two nights under Northern Pennsylvania’s darkest skies makes this the perfect event for the amateur or...

First Woodsmen's Walk Course Sinnamahoning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

First Woodsmen's Walk Course is on Facebook. To connect with First Woodsmen's Walk Course, join Facebook today.

Parade 2021 Renovo, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:45 AM

Address: 1200 Huron Ave, Renovo, PA

Our family friendly parade begins at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 on 3rd and Huron Avenue. HOW TO PARTICIPATE Contact Pattie at 570-923-2411 to participate. There is no fee to participate.

Sustainable Timber Harvesting Waterville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Strengthen your understanding of sustainable forest management, learn to assess whether a proposed timber harvest will sustain desired forest conditions for future generations, and earn SAF & SFI...