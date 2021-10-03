CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renovo, PA

Renovo events calendar

Renovo News Watch
Renovo News Watch
 6 days ago

(RENOVO, PA) Renovo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Renovo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elxFp_0cFqIjx100

27th Annual Alumni Classic Golf Tournament

Lock Haven, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Cost is just $110 per golfer or $440 per foursome. There is a discounted price of just $85 for all alumni who have graduated in the past 10 years (2011-2021). Entry fee includes greens fee, cart...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypviX_0cFqIjx100

Star Party

Cross Fork, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 31 Valhalla Lane, Cross Fork, PA

The Observation Event is designed for campers of any age with an interest in astronomy. Two nights under Northern Pennsylvania’s darkest skies makes this the perfect event for the amateur or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDYsZ_0cFqIjx100

First Woodsmen's Walk Course

Sinnamahoning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

First Woodsmen's Walk Course is on Facebook. To connect with First Woodsmen's Walk Course, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6qIg_0cFqIjx100

Parade 2021

Renovo, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:45 AM

Address: 1200 Huron Ave, Renovo, PA

Our family friendly parade begins at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 on 3rd and Huron Avenue. HOW TO PARTICIPATE Contact Pattie at 570-923-2411 to participate. There is no fee to participate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7MFw_0cFqIjx100

Sustainable Timber Harvesting

Waterville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Strengthen your understanding of sustainable forest management, learn to assess whether a proposed timber harvest will sustain desired forest conditions for future generations, and earn SAF & SFI...

Renovo News Watch

Renovo News Watch

Renovo, PA
ABOUT

With Renovo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

