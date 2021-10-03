CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marvell, AR

Live events coming up in Marvell

Marvell Today
Marvell Today
 6 days ago

(MARVELL, AR) Live events are coming to Marvell.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marvell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pK8c_0cFqIi4I00

Trunk or Treat @ FCC

Marianna, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 568 W Chestnut St, Marianna, AR

Trunk Or Treat 2021 Events in Carencro, Discover best of Halloween Trunk Or Treat events, Parties, and Celebrations in Carencro. Find information & tickets of upcoming Trunk Or Treat events...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9BYz_0cFqIi4I00

bellicon® JUMPING Trainerausbildung (Rottenburg)

Monroe, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Junghansring 64, 72108 Rottenburg - Ergenzingen

Für wen ist die bellicon JUMPING Ausbildung geeignet? Für die Teilnahme an der bellicon JUMPING Ausbildung wird Erfahrung im Bereich Gruppen

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJJ60_0cFqIi4I00

Down Home Jubilee 2021

Marvell, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

After a 730 day hiatus, join us for an even bigger festival for 2021!!! More details to come!! Also check out other

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05P8EV_0cFqIi4I00

Humphreys Academy Varsity Football @ Marvell Academy

Marvell, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 645 State Hwy 243, Marvell, AR

The Marvell Academy (Marvell, AR) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Humphreys Academy (Belzoni, MS) on Friday, October 8 @ 12p.

Learn More

Marvell Clean up Day

Marvell, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Take pride in our community and help clean up Marvell. Help clean trash from ditches, tidy up the brush, and clear the walkways.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marvell, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Marianna, AR
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Halloween#Sun Oct 10#W Chestnut St#Ausbildung#Marvell Academy#Humphreys Academy
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Marvell Today

Marvell Today

Marvell, AR
35
Followers
246
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marvell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy