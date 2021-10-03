Sundance events coming up

(SUNDANCE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Sundance calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sundance area:

Halloween Party Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3102 E Fairgrounds Loop, Spearfish, SD

Halloween Party at VFW Post 5860- Spearfish, SD, 3102 E Fairgrounds Loop, Spearfish, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Early Learner Summit Spearfish, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 305 North 27th Street, Spearfish, SD 57783

This Early Learner Summit will bring stakeholders together, discuss our 3-year strategic plan, and hear from our Early Learner communities.

Royal Wood Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD

This event is part of our 2021-2022 Subscription Series. Individual tickets go on sale Sept. 1 or purchase the entire season today! Find out more. Canadian singer, songwriter...

Pickleball!?! Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Looking for a fun way to get some exercise? Want to shed a few extra pounds? Join Randy as he shares his love for Pickleball. A paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. It combines the...

Historic Open House Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

You're invited to experience the historic elegance of the legendary Draper Roadhouse on the Frawley Ranch! Enjoy a scavenger hunt throughout Draper's many restored rooms to test your knowledge on...