Sundance, WY

Sundance events coming up

Sundance Voice
 6 days ago

(SUNDANCE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Sundance calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sundance area:

Halloween Party

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3102 E Fairgrounds Loop, Spearfish, SD

Halloween Party at VFW Post 5860- Spearfish, SD, 3102 E Fairgrounds Loop, Spearfish, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Early Learner Summit

Spearfish, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 305 North 27th Street, Spearfish, SD 57783

This Early Learner Summit will bring stakeholders together, discuss our 3-year strategic plan, and hear from our Early Learner communities.

Royal Wood

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD

This event is part of our 2021-2022 Subscription Series. Individual tickets go on sale Sept. 1 or purchase the entire season today! Find out more. Canadian singer, songwriter...

Pickleball!?!

Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Looking for a fun way to get some exercise? Want to shed a few extra pounds? Join Randy as he shares his love for Pickleball. A paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. It combines the...

Historic Open House

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

You're invited to experience the historic elegance of the legendary Draper Roadhouse on the Frawley Ranch! Enjoy a scavenger hunt throughout Draper's many restored rooms to test your knowledge on...

#Exercise #Halloween Party #Live Events #Vfw Post #Sd #Canadian
Sundance Voice

Sundance, WY
ABOUT

With Sundance Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

