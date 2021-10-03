CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver Bay, MN

Silver Bay calendar: Events coming up

Silver Bay Times
Silver Bay Times
 6 days ago

(SILVER BAY, MN) Live events are coming to Silver Bay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Silver Bay area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdgfV_0cFqIfQ700

Guided Hike at Leveaux Mountain

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Leveaux Mountain provides amazing overlooks with views of Lake Superior

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuZKr_0cFqIfQ700

Guided Painting Class

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 20 Surfside Drive, Tofte, MN 55615

In this class we will be painting a 3” by 4” canvas. We’ll focus on a simple North Shore landscape.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMJfu_0cFqIfQ700

Geocaching Event: a Mindful Experience at Tettegouche State Park

Silver Bay, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5702 MN-61, Silver Bay, MN

Geocaching Event: a Mindful Experience at Tettegouche State Park Saturday, October 23, 2021 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Tettegouche State Park Visitor’s Center Silver Bay, Minnesota 55614 Free For...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDyPq_0cFqIfQ700

Yoga

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 20 Surfside Drive, Tofte, MN 55615

If you want to continue with your regular yoga practice while on vacation or if you are new to yoga and want to give it a try. Come join us!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XrY5_0cFqIfQ700

It’s a New World: Lake Superior Yoga, Hiking, and Healing Retreat

Beaver Bay, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

All hiking events in Beaver Bay, Minnesota. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Beaver Bay like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Silver Bay, MN
Government
City
Beaver Bay, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Silver Bay, MN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay, MN
6
Followers
297
Post
933
Views
ABOUT

With Silver Bay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy