Silver Bay calendar: Events coming up
(SILVER BAY, MN) Live events are coming to Silver Bay.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Silver Bay area:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615
Leveaux Mountain provides amazing overlooks with views of Lake Superior
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 20 Surfside Drive, Tofte, MN 55615
In this class we will be painting a 3” by 4” canvas. We’ll focus on a simple North Shore landscape.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 5702 MN-61, Silver Bay, MN
Geocaching Event: a Mindful Experience at Tettegouche State Park Saturday, October 23, 2021 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Tettegouche State Park Visitor’s Center Silver Bay, Minnesota 55614 Free For...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 20 Surfside Drive, Tofte, MN 55615
If you want to continue with your regular yoga practice while on vacation or if you are new to yoga and want to give it a try. Come join us!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
All hiking events in Beaver Bay, Minnesota. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Beaver Bay like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance
