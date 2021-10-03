Live events Kingsville — what’s coming up

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Live events are coming to Kingsville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kingsville area:

Bridge to Bridge Half Marathon and 5K Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The half marathon is part of the NERC grand prix race series and will take place on Sunday this year. Ashtabula Distance Runners Club (ADR) and their Sponsors are proud to present the Annual Bridge

Lakeshore Park Weekly Sunday Car Cruise Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Lakeshore Dr, Ashtabula, OH

Ashtabula OH A classic car show is held every Sunday through the summer and is one of the most popular in Northeast Ohio bringing dozens of great classic cars to the shores of Lake Erie each week.

Friday Vibes Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 2321 West Ave, Ashtabula, OH

Friday Vibes @Nave' with DJ Phaze(10-2) * Security | Parking | Bottle Service | VIP * 2321 West Ave Ashtabula Ohio 44004 440-536-4297

Brant's Fall Festival Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Our annual Fall Festival! Craft show, horse drawn wagon rides, tractor drawn rides, bounce houses and carnival games, apple launching, and more! Admission is free, tickets are sold at the event...

kingsville, oh Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3315 N Ridge Rd E Unit 400, Ashtabula, OH

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in kingsville_oh? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.