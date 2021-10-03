CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsville, OH

Live events Kingsville — what’s coming up

Kingsville Post
Kingsville Post
 6 days ago

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Live events are coming to Kingsville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kingsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqypy_0cFqIeXO00

Bridge to Bridge Half Marathon and 5K

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

The half marathon is part of the NERC grand prix race series and will take place on Sunday this year. Ashtabula Distance Runners Club (ADR) and their Sponsors are proud to present the Annual Bridge

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOq28_0cFqIeXO00

Lakeshore Park Weekly Sunday Car Cruise

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Lakeshore Dr, Ashtabula, OH

Ashtabula OH A classic car show is held every Sunday through the summer and is one of the most popular in Northeast Ohio bringing dozens of great classic cars to the shores of Lake Erie each week.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rkyxD_0cFqIeXO00

Friday Vibes

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 2321 West Ave, Ashtabula, OH

Friday Vibes @Nave' with DJ Phaze(10-2) * Security | Parking | Bottle Service | VIP * 2321 West Ave Ashtabula Ohio 44004 440-536-4297

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fl5t_0cFqIeXO00

Brant's Fall Festival

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Our annual Fall Festival! Craft show, horse drawn wagon rides, tractor drawn rides, bounce houses and carnival games, apple launching, and more! Admission is free, tickets are sold at the event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmV2v_0cFqIeXO00

kingsville, oh

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3315 N Ridge Rd E Unit 400, Ashtabula, OH

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in kingsville_oh? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsville, OH
Ashtabula, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ashtabula, OH
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Carnival Games#Classic Car#Nerc#Adr#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Kingsville Post

Kingsville Post

Kingsville, OH
46
Followers
317
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingsville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy